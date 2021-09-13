Watch
Second Richmond school employee dies from COVID-19

Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 06:50:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A second employee who worked for the Richmond school district has died of COVID-19, according to Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Kamras made the statement in his school newsletter on Friday.

"I'm heartbroken to share this evening that we've lost an employee to COVID-19. This marks our second known fatality from the pandemic," said Kamras in the newsletter. "Please keep this individual's family in your thoughts and prayers."

He urged those who aren't vaccinate for the virus to do so, linking a recent study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that stated people who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 were 11 times more likely to die from the virus than those who were fully vaccinated.

