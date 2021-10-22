Richmond Raceway clinic begins administering all 3 booster shots

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Richmond Raceway Vaccine Clinic is now administering all three booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for eligible citizens.

“Been kind of waiting on this approval for the booster," Richard Gray said.

Gray was among those who came out to get his booster shot at the clinic.

"I woke up to the news this morning, it was approved. I got online, made my appointment and came on down," Gray said. “I was expecting probably next week."

Those eligible to receive a booster shot include anyone 65 and older, adults at risk of severe Covid-19 and those who live or work in an area that puts them at higher risk of contracting the virus.

Adults can receive the Johnson & Johnson booster at least two months after their first shot.

“I’m in healthcare," Gray said. "I'm a dentist and so I’m in the mouth every day and I want to be protected, my staff wants to be protected so we’re here, trying to do our part.”

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will begin offering all three boosters at their clinics next week, with the first being on Tuesday at Second Baptist Church.

Health officials also said that people will have the opportunity to "mix and match" vaccine types for their boosters both at the CVC and RHHD clinics.

The CDC will issue further guidance in the coming days to help individuals understand these recommendations, and the Virginia Department of Health urges folks to consult with their doctor or healthcare provider with questions about mixing and matching vaccines.