Single-dose vaccine arrives in Petersburg: 'It was good'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Hundreds of people were vaccinated in the Crater Health District Thursday.

Lines stretch outside Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, as health officials administered the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

“I wanted the one-shot time and be done," Joyce Turner said. "I wasn’t nervous at all. It was good. The shot was really easy, actually, I didn’t feel it. That’s how smooth it was.”

The event was spearheaded by the Crater Health District, which partnered with the church.

“I was listening to it Sunday morning and I heard they were going to be doing the Johnson & Johnson here, so I said okay this is the one I have to get," Turner said.

Over a thousand doses were expected to be administered by the end of the day.

"We’re trying to maximize our resources, trying to be more efficient," Jay Baxter, Chief Operating Officer with the Virginia Department of Health, said. "We want to provide a relieving feeling for all of our citizens.”

Now with her vaccination out of the way, Turner remained hopeful others will get vaccinated too.

"I feel great. I feel like I’m protecting myself if nobody else," Turner said.

The Crater Health District has scheduled a vaccination event on Friday in Hopewell.

You can find more information on registering here.