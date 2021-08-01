Watch
Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

Posted at 4:18 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 16:18:10-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The threat of widespread evictions during the coronavirus pandemic has inspired reforms to a U.S. system that has in the past offered few protections for tenants.

Dozen of states and cities have created programs aimed at keeping eviction cases out of the courts. Many others have passed legislation ensuring tenants have legal representation in eviction cases.

Some have approved measures sealing eviction records, which makes it easier for a tenant to find a new apartment.

Advocates say the push for change is driven partly over concerns about millions of tenants at risk of eviction during the pandemic, but also by the nearly $47 billion available in rental assistance.

