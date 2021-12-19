NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players

Only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested starting Sunday under the NFL’s revised protocols.

Also, higher risk players have until 2 p.m. Monday to send written notice if they choose to opt out, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press.

The players will not be paid and the notice is irrevocable.

On Friday, the league moved three games scheduled for this weekend to either Monday or Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

In addition to the targeted testing plan and the opt-out option, the new protocols give more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually.

