NFL alumni take part in Richmond vaccine clinic: 'Make an informed decision'

RICHMOND, Va. – NFL alumni partnered with the CDC for a vaccine clinic to promote vaccine confidence at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond Saturday..

Former Washington linebacker Dion Foxx and two-time world champion Washington wide receiver Gary Clark were among the more than 50 former players who took part part in the awareness campaign to encourage people around the country to get vaccinated.

The clinic offered people ages 12 and up free doses and booster shots of all three COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re glad to be a part of this, all the different NFL legends and Super Bowl legends that came out today, for supporting, again, getting information so you can be informed to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated — or not getting vaccinated,” said Clark, who played eight seasons with Washington after a playing at James Madison University.

The players also held a meet and greet and signed autographs at the clinic. Attendees also got to enter a raffle to win a signed NFL alumni football.

Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, who is also the health director of the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts, said he was grateful to the group for creating “memorable experiences to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

"The NFLA has incredible reach into our communities and we're happy to partner with them to get our community protected," Avula said. “For individuals that can’t make the event, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts provide information on local vaccine opportunities at vax.rchd.com."

More than 86% of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 77% are considered fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.