More states ease lingering virus rules as vaccine rates rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- More cities and states are shrugging off lingering COVID-19 restrictions as vaccination rates rise and the number of infections falls.

Massachusetts lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on businesses Saturday.

In New York City and Chicago, officials reopened public beaches. Other states, including Minnesota, Virginia and New Jersey, have recently lifted pandemic restrictions.

It’s one more sign of progress that reflects increasingly positive health data.

Federal health officials say about half of the country has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Leading the nation is Vermont, where nearly 70% of the population has received at least one dose.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.