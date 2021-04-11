Michigan pushing for more vaccines amid spike

DETROIT — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed to keep pushing the White House for more COVID-19 vaccines as the state experiences a spike in cases.

The Democrat on Sunday told CBS’ “Face The Nation” that she plans to work with the White House but wants to do everything she can to get additional vaccine doses.

President Joe Biden has said Washington will give Michigan more federal resources to support vaccinations and testing but not additional vaccines.

Michigan has the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. The state reported 6,900 cases Saturday and 74 more deaths. Michigan doesn’t report COVID-19 data on Sunday.

