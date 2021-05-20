HAMPTON ROADS - As of May 20, fully COVID-19 vaccinated customers and most associates don't need a mask while inside Kroger facilities.

Kroger said this includes stores, distribution centers, plants and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction.

If there is a state or local mandate, they will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.

Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask, Kroger said.

Associates in the pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

Kroger requests that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask, and added that they will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.

In a press release, Kroger said this decision came after the CDC issued new guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated.

They added, "We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect."

Stores will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.