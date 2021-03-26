Hundreds vaccinated at Hopewell clinic

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Health officials with the Crater Health District worked to vaccinate hundreds of citizens in Hopwell on Friday, hoping to reach more of those eligible in Phase 1B.

David McCallister was among those vaccinated.

“It’s eventually coming for everybody, so might as well get it taken care of now instead of waiting around," McCallister said. “Feeling a little relieved, a little nervous though because it being new still.”

Tionette Waldon, with the Crater Health District, said they had a goal to vaccinate more than 700 people.

“We’re getting people in and out, there’s a quick through put," Waldon said.

Waldon said they even had the National Guard chipping in to get folks registered.

"For the most part, most of our participants are already registered, so that has reduced a lot of the congestion at the beginning, however with us having spots available, we do have the designated space to get them registered and vaccinated today," Waldon said.

While she and others work to get as many people vaccinated as possible, McCallister is hoping everyone else will get theirs too.

“It’s something that needs to be taken seriously," McCallister said. "I didn’t for a while and it's time to look down the road, towards the future of this virus.”

The Crater Health District will be having another vaccine event at Gordmans on Sunday, inside Cavaliers Square in Hopewell from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They're asking that people register in advance at vaccinate.virginia.gov. They will also be administering 2,000 second doses at Petersburg High School on Sunday as well.