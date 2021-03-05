How to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another round of vaccines will be handed out this weekend across in the commonwealth, as Richmond and Henrico Health Districts prepare for thousands of seniors 65 and older, to come through the Richmond Raceway.

"We're working to make sure that all seniors who have pre-registered with our health districts filled out an interest form with our health districts are absolutely invited at this time to go ahead and make an appointment," Ruth Morrison, Policy Director for Richmond-Henrico Health District, said.

Thousands have signed up so far, she said.

“We've got the most slots booked so far for tomorrow, Saturday, and then over 1000, over 1,100 slots booked for Monday," Morrison said. "And we're on our way to booking 1,000 for Wednesday."

Morrison said the biggest difference people will see on Monday, is the option to choose the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.

“You show-up once and you're done," Morrison said. "It offers a really a high level of protection against general transmission but a super high level of protection against the most severe effects of COVID."

Morrison adds that you have until the evening before each vaccination day to sign up, and if you don’t get your chance to make it to these three events,

to not worry.

"But we're going to continue to offer events for seniors, we're going to continue to dedicate a huge proportion of our weekly allocation to our senior population," Morrison said.

You can sign up to get pre-registered for the vaccine here.

You can also call 877-VAX-in-VA to check your pre-registration status.