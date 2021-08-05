COVID cases among Hopewell students, staff continue to rise

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Public Schools confirmed there are now 27 COVID-19 cases among students and staff as of Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent for Hopewell Public Schools, Dr. Melody Hackney, said two of those 27 cases, were from students who contracted the virus while at school -- which is now prompting school leaders to increase safety measures.

“I hope it goes without saying, we are extremely concerned," Hopewell Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney said.

She added, “We’re going to go to universal masking, regardless of vaccination status of all staff. We’re going to add additional layers of protection, in any classroom where we cannot meet the guidance of 3 feet.”

Among those safety measures, they will also be doing daily temperature checks and weekly visits from state health leaders.

“Routine visits to all of our schools just to give feedback on what they’re seeing and what maybe could be better," Hackney added.

Parents weighed in on the rising cases earlier this week, who said, they trust the school district.

"I think they are doing the best they can," Stacey Sutton said.

Hackney said they have health officials working around the clock to contract trace each COVID case, and will continue to be transparent with the community and parents.

The school board will be holding a town hall meeting with parents on Monday at Hopewell High School in hopes of getting more feedback.

“I’m ready to get to some semblance of normalcy or even plane again," Sutton said.