Henrico Schools to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 later this month.

"To assist families in getting students this important two-part immunization, Henrico County Public Schools is partnering with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to host four Saturday vaccination clinics at Fairfield and Elko middle schools," a Henrico Schools spokesperson wrote in an email. "Families must register in advance by visiting vax.rchd.com or calling 804-205-3501 to make an appointment. Clinics are open to the public, with vaccines available to everyone 5 years and older."

The Saturday clinics will be held at the following locations:

Nov. 13 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Fairfield Middle School (first dose)

Nov. 20 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Elko Middle School (second dose)

Dec. 4 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Fairfield Middle School (second dose for Nov. 13 vaccinations)

Dec. 11 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Elko Middle School (second dose for Nov. 20 vaccinations)

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are also available through clinics at Richmond Raceway.