Henrico Schools report 100+ COVID cases, 1,000 exposures

Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 06, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Public Schools division reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and 1,000 close contacts last week. Between Monday and Friday of last week, there were 56 cases reported at the elementary level, 26 in middle schools, 26 in high schools and one in the facilities annex.

Since Sept. 1, there have been 688 cases reported division-wide. There are about 48,000 in-person students and about 7,000 staff members in HCPS, according to the most recent estimates provided by the school district. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

