Henrico researchers want children for new COVID-19 test study

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Your child in Central Virginia could help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Call is president of Clinical Research Partners (CRP) located on Forest Avenue in Henrico County.

His office offers monoclonal antibody treatments for those sick with the coronavirus, but are not sick enough to be admitted into the hospital.

In addition to treatments, Call’s researchers also conduct various studies surrounding the testing and treatment of the disease.

CRP is asking for school-aged children ages six through 17 years old to participate in a new nasal swab test. The doctors will compare the results of the new test with the results of a PCR test.

Call will accept asymptomatic individuals, but is looking for symptomatic participants who may already have COVID-19. Symptoms include cold-like ailments such as a sore throat, congestion and fevers — which is often associated with the Omicron variant.

This study comes at a time when some COVID-19 tests can be rare to come by.

“One of the problems we are having as a community is getting tested for COVID,” Call explained. “We need it. We need more detection capability to go along with our treatment capabilities. So, at Clinical Research Partners, we are fighting that fight trying to detect COVID, treat COVID and push the boundaries of medicine as usual and finding better treatment.”

CRP will pay $75 and will only be required to participate in the study once.

