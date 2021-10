HERNICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico reported its fewest new COVID-19 cases on a single day Monday – 33 – in more than two months, according to Virginia Department of Health data. It also was the 10th time in the past 11 days that the county reported fewer than 100 new cases. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

