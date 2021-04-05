Hanover mass vaccination clinic has open appointments for this week

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- There are appointments available at the mass vaccination clinic in Ashland for people in Phases 1a, 1b, or 1c who live or work in Hanover County.

"The County is currently scheduling the Moderna vaccine and some Johnson & Johnson with some availability this week," officials said in a news release Sunday.

People in those groups should call 804-365-3240 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Additionally, official saids Chickahominy Health District, which includes Hanover County, Goochland County, New Kent County, and Charles City County, residents age 70+ can “walk-in” Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. to get a vaccine without an appointment.

Officials noted that appointments are required for everyone 69 and under at the clinic, which is located in the old Food Lion building in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

More than 55,000 doses have been administered to Hanover residents, which represents 85% (for at least one shot) of the county's goal to vaccinate about 75% of the adult population, according to officials.