Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hanover mass vaccination clinic has open appointments for this week

Officials: Walk-ins available for folks 70+ on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
items.[0].videoTitle
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened Friday in the former Food Lion store in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center in Hanover County.
1-29-21 2.jpg
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 20:08:25-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- There are appointments available at the mass vaccination clinic in Ashland for people in Phases 1a, 1b, or 1c who live or work in Hanover County.

"The County is currently scheduling the Moderna vaccine and some Johnson & Johnson with some availability this week," officials said in a news release Sunday.

People in those groups should call 804-365-3240 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

VDHCOVIDChartJan29.jpg
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Response as of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Additionally, official saids Chickahominy Health District, which includes Hanover County, Goochland County, New Kent County, and Charles City County, residents age 70+ can “walk-in” Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. to get a vaccine without an appointment.

Officials noted that appointments are required for everyone 69 and under at the clinic, which is located in the old Food Lion building in the Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

More than 55,000 doses have been administered to Hanover residents, which represents 85% (for at least one shot) of the county's goal to vaccinate about 75% of the adult population, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.