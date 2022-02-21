Governor extends executive order to help Virginia hospitals battle COVID

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has extended an executive order — set to expire Monday — to give health care providers more flexibility during the pandemic.

The order waves some regulations to allow hospitals and nursing homes to expand bed capacity. It helps with staffing shortages by making it possible for some out-of-state doctors and nurses to practice in Virginia.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) welcomed the executive order when it was initially issued last month amid record-breaking hospitalizations due to the omicron variant.

While those COVID infection numbers have decreased, the VHHA asked the governor to extend the order for another month or two.

The Governor's Office has not yet announced for how long the order will be extended.

