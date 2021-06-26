Field Day event spotlights neighborhood vaccinations: 'Come get the shot'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A hot and humid Saturday in Richmond’s East End was no match for the Gilpin Court community’s annual day of fun.

More than 30 vendors and organizations participated in Gilpin Gathering Field Day at the Calhoun Center on Saturday.

“It’s always wonderful to see kids having fun,” said Ralph Stuckey, Director of Resident Services with Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA). “For the last year, 15 months, they’ve been stuck in the house.”

Next to the bike giveaways, Mexican food vendors, and snow cones, the organizers highlighted efforts to vaccinate the public.

“No longer will we have mass vaccination events. We are doing more mobile events like right here in Gilpin Court,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Stoney admitted that Black and Brown populations have expressed great hesitancy in getting their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They just don’t have access to it because they’re working or working two jobs,” Stoney explained. “So, that’s why we come into communities like Gilpin Court. Now, you can’t ignore us. We are right there in the community blocks away. Come get the shot.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health, more than 70 percent of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose. More than 58 percent of the white population received at least one dose.

But that number drops to 15 percent of the Black population with one dose and 13.6 percent among Hispanics.

“I called the health department and they were able to coordinate for them to come out, talk to the families, engage and have this opportunity for people to be vaccinated,” Stuckey stated.

The organizers prove they can educate the public while enjoying a Summer day.

“Our kids and our families have been isolated and so now others can come in and some type of normalcy — the new norm,” Richmond Police Officer Carol Adams said. “Just have fun."

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.