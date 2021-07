Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster, top US infectious diseases expert says

WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. infectious diseases expert says “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as drugmaker Pfizer suggested this past week.

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

Fauci says in a series of Sunday news show interviews that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration did the right thing by pushing back against Pfizer's assertion of a third shot within 12 months.

He says “as data evolves” the government may urge a booster based on such factors as age and underlying conditions, but science has yet to fully bear that out.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.