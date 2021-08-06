VDH: Delta variant surges in Virginia, hitting unvaccinated 'especially hard'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eight out of every 10 people who test positive for COVID-19 in Virginia have the Delta variant, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The VDH indicated Virginia has seen a "significant increase" in the Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is dominant nationwide and is the most common variant in Virginia," a VDH spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily as earlier strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."

More than 1,800 new COVID cases were reported in Virginia over the last 24 hours.

"Eighty percent of infections that occurred during the week ending July 10th that were caused by a variant of concern and reported to VDH were the Delta variant," the email continued. "This is an increase of 45% since the week of June 19th. The more infectious delta variant is contributing to a surge of cases in Virginia."

State leaders continued to encourage Virginians to get vaccinated in order to slow the spread and lessen the symptoms.

“The Delta variant is here in Virginia, and it is hitting our unvaccinated population especially hard,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said. “There is no question that COVID-19 vaccination is saving lives and preventing and reducing illness. I urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

VDH advises Virginians to:

Wear a mask in indoor settings even if you are vaccinated

Get fully vaccinated,

Stay at least six feet from others outside of your household,

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,

Wash your hands often

Stay home if you are infected with COVID-19

Stay separate from others and get tested if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

