COVID-related sickness found in child in Southside Health District

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Southside Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

Health officials say the child has since recovered and no other patient information will be disclosed.

The Southside Health District serves Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties.

MIS-C is a relatively new health condition that is associated with COVID-19, according to the health department.

"MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs," a health department spokesperson wrote in an email. "Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet. Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms."

Health officials say parents should contact their pediatrician if their child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.

Thirty-eight cases have been reported statewide, so far.