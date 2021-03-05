Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-related sickness found in child in Southside Health District

Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:17:43-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Southside Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

Health officials say the child has since recovered and no other patient information will be disclosed.

The Southside Health District serves Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties.

MIS-C is a relatively new health condition that is associated with COVID-19, according to the health department.

"MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs," a health department spokesperson wrote in an email. "Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet. Not all children with MIS-C have the same symptoms."

Health officials say parents should contact their pediatrician if their child becomes ill and has a continued fever or any of these symptoms.

Thirty-eight cases have been reported statewide, so far.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.