Federal unemployment benefits for pandemic relief are coming to an end

Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:55:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Federal unemployment benefit programs that have provided those looking for work an extra financial boost since the start of the pandemic are coming to an end in September, the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said.

The COVID-19 related programs ending Sept. 4 include the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provided an additional $300 per week for claimants.

Other programs that are ending include the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provided benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).

VEC said they've already started reaching out to those who are receiving these benefits to let them know that they are ending.

They added they will process and pay benefits to eligible claimants for all weeks of unemployment ending on or before Sept. 4 in accordance with guidance from the United States Department of Labor.

All of these federal unemployment programs were made possible under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, and extended through the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

Since the beginning of these programs, the VEC said they have issued over $14 billion in benefits.

For more information on job openings and other services offered to support job seekers, go to www.vec.virginia.gov.

