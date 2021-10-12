Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID vaccination clinic reopens at Richmond Raceway

items.[0].videoTitle
A mass COVID vaccination clinic has reopened at the Richmond Raceway to continue administering shots to the public as well as booster shots to those who are eligible .
Richmond Raceway COVID vaccine clinic 2.png
Posted at 7:40 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 07:40:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mass vaccination center at Richmond Raceway is reopening Tuesday as more people are eligible for booster shots and children ages 5-to-11 could soon be approved to be inoculated.

The weekly vaccine clinic will be put on by the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Health leaders said they will be able to vaccinate 250 people per day and up to 1,000, if need be. However, the supply of the vaccine still outweighs the demand for it right now.

"We're expecting to see a rise in transmission in the fall and winter months, which is very typical for respiratory illnesses. More people are spending time together indoors, and so we see a higher rate of transmission," said Cat Long with the Richmond-Henrico Health Department.

The clinic opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can make an appointment or show up without one.

You can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877 VAX-IN-VA.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.