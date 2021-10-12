COVID vaccination clinic reopens at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mass vaccination center at Richmond Raceway is reopening Tuesday as more people are eligible for booster shots and children ages 5-to-11 could soon be approved to be inoculated.

The weekly vaccine clinic will be put on by the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Health leaders said they will be able to vaccinate 250 people per day and up to 1,000, if need be. However, the supply of the vaccine still outweighs the demand for it right now.

"We're expecting to see a rise in transmission in the fall and winter months, which is very typical for respiratory illnesses. More people are spending time together indoors, and so we see a higher rate of transmission," said Cat Long with the Richmond-Henrico Health Department.

The clinic opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can make an appointment or show up without one.

You can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877 VAX-IN-VA.

