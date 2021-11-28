Watch
Nearly 450 more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations ticked up last week

Posted at 9:23 AM, Nov 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 850 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

The VHHA reported a total of 73,949 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 73,502 (+447) patients from last Sunday's update.

Hospitalizations have increased in Virginia over the past seven days.

As of Sunday, there are currently 920 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, up from 849 (+71) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 827 (+66) of those patients have COVID-19 while 93 (+5) have tests pending.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard to provide up-to-date statistics on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

