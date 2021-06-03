County-by-county look at COVID-19 vaccination rates in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 21,000 additional people are now vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health's Thursday's update. That means 44.9% percent of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated against the virus, which is up from 44.6% yesterday.

Additionally, more than 18,000 more people had been vaccinated with their first dose as of Thursday.

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 4,714,867 (+18,276 from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 3,829,531 (+21,458 from Wednesday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 44.9% (Up from 44.6% on Wednesday)

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Virginia

Central Virginia Cities/Counties -- Percentage of population with 1 dose/fully vaccinated ( Bold text indicates a percentage over 50%)

Amelia -- 39.5% / 31.8%

Brunswick -- 37.4% / 37.2 %

Buckingham -- 42.2% / 33.5%

Caroline -- 39.8% / 33.5%

Charles City -- 49.8% / 44.9%

Chesterfield -- 51.1% / 41.8%

Colonial Heights -- 43.1% / 37.4%

Cumberland -- 39.1% / 32.1%

Dinwiddie -- 36.5% / 30.9%

Emporia -- 36.6% / 29.3%

Essex -- 46.9% / 40.3%

Goochland -- 64.1% / 53.5%

Greensville -- 36.0% / 29.8%

Hanover -- 55.6% / 47.4%

Henrico -- 54.8% / 44.8%

Hopewell -- 34.7% / 27.7%

King And Queen 44.2% / 38.1%

King William -- 43.6% / 36.5%

Lancaster -- 59.5% / 53.3%

Louisa -- 44.7% / 37.4%

Lunenburg -- 40.1% / 34.9%

Middlesex -- 53.1%/ 46.8%

New Kent -- 46.8% / 40.6%

Northumberlnd -- 55.1% / 49.0%

Nottoway -- 40.9% / 34.3%

Orange -- 45.2% / 38.7%

Petersburg -- 38.6% / 30.7%

Powhatan -- 45.6% / 38.1%

Prince Edward -- 36.0% / 29.4%

Prince George -- 32.8% / 26.5%

Richmond -- 43.8% / 36.4%

Sussex -- 37.3% / 30.6%

Richmond County -- 41.4% / 36.2%