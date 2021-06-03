County-by-county look at COVID-19 vaccination rates in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 21,000 additional people are now vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health's Thursday's update. That means 44.9% percent of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated against the virus, which is up from 44.6% yesterday.
Additionally, more than 18,000 more people had been vaccinated with their first dose as of Thursday.
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 4,714,867 (+18,276 from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 3,829,531 (+21,458 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 44.9% (Up from 44.6% on Wednesday)
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Virginia
Central Virginia Cities/Counties -- Percentage of population with 1 dose/fully vaccinated (Bold text indicates a percentage over 50%)
Amelia -- 39.5% / 31.8%
Brunswick -- 37.4% / 37.2 %
Buckingham -- 42.2% / 33.5%
Caroline -- 39.8% / 33.5%
Charles City -- 49.8% / 44.9%
Chesterfield -- 51.1% / 41.8%
Colonial Heights -- 43.1% / 37.4%
Cumberland -- 39.1% / 32.1%
Dinwiddie -- 36.5% / 30.9%
Emporia -- 36.6% / 29.3%
Essex -- 46.9% / 40.3%
Goochland -- 64.1% / 53.5%
Greensville -- 36.0% / 29.8%
Hanover -- 55.6% / 47.4%
Henrico -- 54.8% / 44.8%
Hopewell -- 34.7% / 27.7%
King And Queen 44.2% / 38.1%
King William -- 43.6% / 36.5%
Lancaster -- 59.5% / 53.3%
Louisa -- 44.7% / 37.4%
Lunenburg -- 40.1% / 34.9%
Middlesex -- 53.1%/ 46.8%
New Kent -- 46.8% / 40.6%
Northumberlnd -- 55.1% / 49.0%
Nottoway -- 40.9% / 34.3%
Orange -- 45.2% / 38.7%
Petersburg -- 38.6% / 30.7%
Powhatan -- 45.6% / 38.1%
Prince Edward -- 36.0% / 29.4%
Prince George -- 32.8% / 26.5%
Richmond -- 43.8% / 36.4%
Sussex -- 37.3% / 30.6%
Richmond County -- 41.4% / 36.2%