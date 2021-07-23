County-by-county look at COVID-19 vaccination rates in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- More 5 million people in the Commonwealth are now vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health's Friday update. That means 53.4% percent of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Additionally, more than 4,560,561 additional people had been vaccinated with their first dose as of Friday.

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,070,553

People Fully Vaccinated: 4,560,561

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 53.4%

Amelia -- 51.6% / 46.9% (9,945)

Brunswick -- 47.5% / 43.6% (12,115)

Buckingham -- 52.6% / 46.2% (13,710)

Caroline -- 53.5% / 49.1% (24,777)

Charles City -- 61.2% / 58.0% (6,482)

Chesterfield -- 69.9% / 61.2% (362,252)

Colonial Heights -- 59.0% / 52.3% (15,049)

Cumberland -- 49.4% / 44.7% (7,537)

Dinwiddie -- 47.3% / 43.4% (20,274)

Emporia -- 50.2% / 45.2% (3,968)

Essex -- 59.8% / 55.6% (10,363)

Goochland -- 73.3% / 69.2% (28,083)

Greensville -- 45.9% / 40.3% (8,252)

Hanover -- 70.0% / 66.1% (116,883)

Henrico -- 70.3% / 64.4% (358,317)

Hopewell -- 49.6% / 44.3% (15,335)

King And Queen 55.9% / 52.1% (6,185)

King William -- 58.1% / 53.8% (15,032)

Lancaster -- 72.2% / 66.6% (12,288)

Louisa -- 57.9% / 53.1% (32,822)

Lunenburg -- 51.9% / 47.9% (9,356)

Middlesex -- 65.4%/ 61.1% (11,215)

New Kent -- 59.1% / 56.0% (20,887)

Northumberland -- 65.8% / 61.7% (13,034)

Nottoway -- 52.6% / 48.3% (12,248)

Orange -- 58.7% / 53.9% (33,143)

Petersburg -- 53.9% / 46.7% (24,154)

Powhatan -- 55.9% / 51.8% (26,766)

Prince Edward -- 43.8% / 40.0% (16,224)

Prince George -- 43.2% / 38.9% (24,541)

Richmond -- 54.8% / 49.8% (199,412)

Sussex -- 46.1% / 41.4% (8,268)

Richmond County -- 52.1% / 48.0% (7,515)

