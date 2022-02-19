County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,994 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 198,741 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,622,685.

As of Friday's update, 47,140 (*-30 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 18,016 (**+534) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (200 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Feb. 12-18) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 69,845 ( +417 )

Henrico 62,567 ( +537 )

Richmond City 43,235 ( +303 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 87,908 ( +448 )

Chesapeake 48,851 ( +315 )

Hampton 27,026 ( +194 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 171,344 ( +934 )

Loudoun 64,804 ( +590 )

Prince William 93,559 ( +540 )

Arlington 39,749 ( +383 )

Manassas Park 3,065 ( +374 )

Stafford 29,411 ( +296 )

Alexandria 29,345 ( +225 )

Additional Localities

Albemarle 15,138 ( +393 )

Botetourt 6,978 ( +325 )

Lynchburg 19,197 ( +304 )

Henry 11,036 ( +303 )

Wise 9,811 ( +268 )

Montgomery 18,016 ( +260 )

Smyth 8,363 ( +259 )

Bedford 16,066 ( +255 )

Washington 13,346 ( +255 )

Franklin County 10,524 ( +248 )

Tazewell 9,696 ( +228 )

Augusta 18,494 ( +226 )

Frederick 20,103 ( +212 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Feb. 12-18)

Accomack 6,880 ( +3 )

Albemarle 15,138 ( +393 )

Alexandria 29,345 ( +225 )

Alleghany 3,491 ( +44 )

Amelia 2,552 ( +26 )

Amherst 6,753 ( +147 )

Appomattox 3,583 ( +41 )

Arlington 39,749 ( +383 )

Augusta 18,494 ( +226 )

Bath 861 ( +14 )

Bedford 16,066 ( +255 )

Bland 1,723 ( +42 )

Botetourt 6,978 ( +325 )

Bristol 4,260 ( +85 )

Brunswick 3,005 ( +28 )

Buchanan 4,525 ( +126 )

Buckingham 3,738 ( +42 )

Buena Vista City 1,950 ( +34 )

Campbell 10,941 ( +192 )

Caroline 6,679 ( +109 )

Carroll 6,429 ( +103 )

Charles City 1,134 ( +9 )

Charlotte 2,309 ( +31 )

Charlottesville 9,795 ( +149 )

Chesapeake 48,851 ( +315 )

Chesterfield 69,845 ( +417 )

Clarke 2,559 ( +34 )

Colonial Heights 4,704 ( +22 )

Covington 987 ( +1 )

Craig 1,090 ( +15 )

Culpeper 11,383 ( +131 )

Cumberland 1,194 ( +8 )

Danville 10,627 ( +70 )

Dickenson 3,166 ( +65 )

Dinwiddie 5,123 ( +38 )

Emporia 1,095 ( +11 )

Essex 2,212 ( +20 )

Fairfax 171,344 ( +934 )

Fairfax City 1,951 ( +8 )

Falls Church 1,897 ( +35 )

Fauquier 12,665 ( +95 )

Floyd 2,411 ( +28 )

Fluvanna 4,845 ( +129 )

Franklin City 2,443 ( +6 )

Franklin County 10,524 ( +248 )

Frederick 20,103 ( +212 )

Fredericksburg 5,287 ( +38 )

Galax 2,476 ( +26 )

Giles 3,905 ( +97 )

Gloucester 7,166 ( +51 )

Goochland 3,799 ( +59 )

Grayson 3,842 ( +84 )

Greene 3,889 ( +51 )

Greensville 3,257 ( +15 )

Halifax 6,804 ( +88 )

Hampton 27,026 ( +194 )

Hanover 20,983 ( +191 )

Harrisonburg 13,045 ( +100 )

Henrico 62,567 ( +537 )

Henry 11,036 ( +303 )

Highland 348 ( +7 )

Hopewell 6,057 ( +36 )

Isle of Wight 7,184 ( +39 )

James City 14,476 ( +177 )

King and Queen 1,103 ( +4 )

King George 4,909 ( +49 )

King William 3,612 ( +30 )

Lancaster 1,749 ( +12 )

Lee 6,012 ( +135 )

Lexington 2,769 ( +34 )

Loudoun 64,804 ( +590 )

Louisa 6,327 ( +93 )

Lunenburg 2,230 ( +23 )

Lynchburg 19,197 ( +304 )

Madison 2,024 ( +33 )

Manassas City 8,788 ( +68 )

Manassas Park 3,065 ( +374 )

Martinsville 3,119 ( +88 )

Mathews 1,402 ( +8 )

Mecklenburg 5,816 ( +177 )

Middlesex 1,770 ( +13 )

Montgomery 18,016 ( +260 )

Nelson 2,643 ( +45 )

New Kent 4,517 ( +35 )

Newport News 35,644 ( +190 )

Norfolk 40,908 ( +167 )

Northampton 2,121 ( +11 )

Northumberland 2,126 ( +13 )

Norton 1,256 ( +40 )

Nottoway 3,901 ( +62 )

Orange 6,814 ( +75 )

Page 5,457 ( +31 )

Patrick 3,443 ( +79 )

Petersburg 8,179 ( +57 )

Pittsylvania 12,929 ( +195 )

Poquoson 2,298 ( +19 )

Portsmouth 20,458 ( +130 )

Powhatan 4,746 ( +44 )

Prince Edward 4,553 ( +40 )

Prince George 7,927 ( +149 )

Prince William 93,559 ( +540 )

Pulaski 6,958 ( +159 )

Radford 4,761 ( +55 )

Rappahannock 914 ( +7 )

Richmond City 43,235 ( +303 )

Richmond County 2,599 ( +19 )

Roanoke City 20,505 ( +101 )

Roanoke County 19,707 ( -3 )

Rockbridge 3,142 ( +42 )

Rockingham 14,205 ( +127 )

Russell 6,580 ( +147 )

Salem 6,730 ( +137 )

Scott 5,565 ( +171 )

Shenandoah 10,577 ( +92 )

Smyth 8,363 ( +259 )

Southampton 3,256 ( +12 )

Spotsylvania 26,005 ( +197 )

Stafford 29,411 ( +296 )

Staunton 5,460 ( +68 )

Suffolk 18,406 ( +84 )

Surry 1,066 ( +5 )

Sussex 2,378 (+ 9 )

Tazewell 9,696 ( +228 )

Virginia Beach 87,908 ( +448 )

Warren 8,315 ( +79 )

Washington 13,346 ( +255 )

Waynesboro 5,207 ( +44 )

Westmoreland 3,183 ( +11 )

Williamsburg 1,669 ( +21 )

Winchester 6,211 ( +15 )

Wise 9,811 ( +268 )

Wythe 7,232 ( +120 )

York 9,549 ( +93 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for 22% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.5% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 21.1% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 852,355 cases versus the 756,405 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for more than 13,000 cases in the Commonwealth.

**Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to omicron resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths.

"Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022," health department officials wrote. "Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates."

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology previously said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

