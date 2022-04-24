County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 6,296 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 52,912 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,689,563.

As of Friday's update, 49,690 (+207 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,124 (+102) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (April 16-22) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 73,442 ( +337 )

Henrico 65,319 ( +285 )

Richmond City 45,167 ( +217 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 89,963 ( +242 )

Newport News 36,468 ( +159 )

Norfolk 42,400 ( +107 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 180,026 ( +1,456 )

Arlington 43,329 ( +621 )

Loudoun 69,110 ( +444 )

Prince William 95,773 ( +304 )

Alexandria 31,156 ( +322 )

Additional Localities

Waynesboro 5,675 ( +343 )

Campbell 12,479 ( +265 )

Albemarle 17,890 ( +133 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (April 16-22)

Accomack 6,966 ( +15 )

Albemarle 17,890 ( +133 )

Alexandria 31,156 ( +322 )

Alleghany 3,380 ( -7 )

Amelia 2,642 ( +5 )

Amherst 7,237 ( +16 )

Appomattox 3,794 ( +11 )

Arlington 43,329 ( +621 )

Augusta 18,764 ( -287 )

Bath 893 ( -1 )

Bedford 16,965 ( +26 )

Bland 1,779 ( +5 )

Botetourt 7,492 ( +15 )

Bristol 4,412 ( +15 )

Brunswick 3,238 ( +12 )

Buchanan 4,879 ( -1 )

Buckingham 3,964 ( +12 )

Buena Vista City 2,006 ( +5 )

Campbell 12,479 ( +265 )

Caroline 6,838 ( +3 )

Carroll 6,679 ( +14 )

Charles City 1,160 ( +3 )

Charlotte 2,505 ( +6 )

Charlottesville 8,955 ( +49 )

Chesapeake 50,206 ( +98 )

Chesterfield 73,442 ( +337 )

Clarke 2,630 ( +14 )

Colonial Heights 4,870 ( +21 )

Covington 1,269 ( +9 )

Craig 1,120 ( +1 )

Culpeper 11,317 ( -25 )

Cumberland 1,330 ( +3 )

Danville 11,074 ( +15 )

Dickenson 3,321 ( +4 )

Dinwiddie 5,345 ( +14 )

Emporia 1,171 ( +6 )

Essex 2,261 ( +3 )

Fairfax 180,026 ( +1,456 )

Fairfax City 1,991 ( +8 )

Falls Church 2,076 ( +28 )

Fauquier 13,061 ( +7 )

Floyd 2,556 ( +2 )

Fluvanna 5,150 ( +9 )

Franklin City 2,447 ( -22 )

Franklin County 10,813 ( +15 )

Frederick 20,625 ( +40 )

Fredericksburg 5,332 ( +21 )

Galax 2,552 ( -3 )

Giles 4,058

Gloucester 7,322 ( +6 )

Goochland 4,046 ( +26 )

Grayson 4,045 ( +5 )

Greene 3,984 ( +11 )

Greensville 3,327 ( +4 )

Halifax 7,067 ( +19 )

Hampton 27,901 ( +91 )

Hanover 21,861 ( +58 )

Harrisonburg 13,323 ( +38 )

Henrico 65,319 ( +285 )

Henry 11,887 ( +83 )

Highland 366

Hopewell 6,113 ( +9 )

Isle of Wight 7,292 ( +9 )

James City 14,899 ( -10 )

King and Queen 1,127 ( +7 )

King George 5,020 ( +7 )

King William 3,712 ( +15 )

Lancaster 1,808 ( +2 )

Lee 6,213 ( +3 )

Lexington 2,837 ( +7 )

Loudoun 69,110 ( +444 )

Louisa 6,715 ( +58 )

Lunenburg 2,421 ( +13 )

Lynchburg 19,804 ( -197 )

Madison 2,404 ( +33 )

Manassas City 9,131 ( +9 )

Manassas Park 3,787 ( +42 )

Martinsville 3,384 ( +28 )

Mathews 1,470 ( +27 )

Mecklenburg 6,118 ( +25 )

Middlesex 1,831 ( +2 )

Montgomery 18,775 ( +85 )

Nelson 2,540 ( +5 )

New Kent 4,647 ( +13 )

Newport News 36,468 ( +159 )

Norfolk 42,400 ( +107 )

Northampton 2,159 ( +10 )

Northumberland 2,172 ( +3 )

Norton 1,304 ( -1 )

Nottoway 4,228 ( +16 )

Orange 6,772 ( -26 )

Page 5,607 ( +8 )

Patrick 3,644 ( +11 )

Petersburg 8,271

Pittsylvania 14,054 ( +22 )

Poquoson 2,354 ( +6 )

Portsmouth 20,920 ( +18 )

Powhatan 5,145 ( +13 )

Prince Edward 5,057 ( +18 )

Prince George 8,676 ( +62 )

Prince William 95,773 ( +304 )

Pulaski 7,239 ( +5 )

Radford 4,932 ( +10 )

Rappahannock 1,030 ( +18 )

Richmond City 45,167 ( +217 )

Richmond County 2,566 (+ 12 )

Roanoke City 21,323 ( +47 )

Roanoke County 21,160 ( +41 )

Rockbridge 3,265 ( -3 )

Rockingham 14,502 ( +40 )

Russell 6,857 ( +15 )

Salem 5,673 ( +11 )

Scott 5,781 ( +54 )

Shenandoah 10,825 ( +11 )

Smyth 8,786 ( +16 )

Southampton 3,374 ( +29 )

Spotsylvania 27,034 ( +69 )

Stafford 30,483 ( +96 )

Staunton 5,667 ( +8 )

Suffolk 18,771 ( +40 )

Surry 1,093 ( +1 )

Sussex 2,422 ( -2 )

Tazewell 10,225 ( +13 )

Virginia Beach 89,963 ( +242 )

Warren 8,578 ( +14 )

Washington 13,793 ( +36 )

Waynesboro 5,675 ( +343 )

Westmoreland 3,256

Williamsburg 1,786 ( +16 )

Winchester 6,338 ( +13 )

Wise 10,264 ( +11 )

Wythe 7,491 (+ 3 )

York 9,894 ( +45 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, but accounts for 21.3% of cases in Virginia over the past 13 weeks.

People aged 30 to 49 now account for 29.9% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 15.1% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 25.4% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 886,697 cases versus the 785,098 cases reported in men.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

