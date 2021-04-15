County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,415 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 40,624 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 641,626.

As of Thursday's update, 27,493 (+96 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,529 (+23) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Thursday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 74,009 ( +168 )

Prince William 43,521 (+ 84 )

Loudoun 26,488 ( +58 )

Spotsylvania 9,296 ( +36 )

Stafford 10,630 ( +31 )

Arlington 14,742 ( +24 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 34,316 ( +71 )

Newport News 13,310 ( +48 )

Norfolk 16,849 ( +39 )

Chesapeake 20,089 ( +35 )

Hampton 9,952 ( +35 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 26,390 ( +67 )

Henrico 24,199 ( +52 )

Richmond City 16,354 ( +41 )

Hanover 7,732 ( +27 )

Additional Localities:

Frederick 7,558 ( +33 )

Shenandoah 4,048 ( +31 )

Albemarle 5,491 ( +21 )

Warren 2,730 ( +21 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,762 ( +6 )

Albemarle 5,491 ( +21 )

Alexandria 11,387 ( +12 )

Alleghany 1,298 ( -1 )

Amelia 846 ( +2 )

Amherst 2,859 ( +1 )

Appomattox 1,562 ( +2 )

Arlington 14,742 ( +24 )

Augusta 5,605 ( -1 )

Bath 260 ( +1 )

Bedford 6,206 ( +6 )

Bland 654

Botetourt 2,457 ( +1 )

Bristol 1,375 ( +11 )

Brunswick 1,276 ( -1 )

Buchanan 1,381 ( +3 )

Buckingham 2,089 ( +5 )

Buena Vista City 874

Campbell 4,206 ( +2 )

Caroline 2,232 ( +12 )

Carroll 2,467 ( +11 )

Charles City 478 ( +4 )

Charlotte 817 (+ 5 )

Charlottesville 3,960 ( +10 )

Chesapeake 20,089 ( +35 )

Chesterfield 26,390 ( +67 )

Clarke 930 ( +1 )

Colonial Heights 1,616 ( +1 )

Covington 577

Craig 292 ( +2 )

Culpeper 4,441 ( +3 )

Cumberland 438 ( +1 )

Danville 4,242 ( +9 )

Dickenson 911

Dinwiddie 2,044 (+ 4 )

Emporia 665 ( -1 )

Essex 736 ( +3 )

Fairfax 74,009 ( +168 )

Fairfax City 534

Falls Church 409

Fauquier 4,506 ( +12 )

Floyd 816 ( -1 )

Fluvanna 1,628 ( +1 )

Franklin City 1,120 ( +8 )

Franklin County 3,931 ( +2 )

Frederick 7,558 ( +33 )

Fredericksburg 1,979 ( +6 )

Galax 1,111 ( +6 )

Giles 1,201 ( +2 )

Gloucester 2,143 ( +4 )

Goochland 1,377 ( +4 )

Grayson 1,312 ( +8 )

Greene 1,202 ( +3 )

Greensville 1,552 ( +1 )

Halifax 2,730 (+5 )

Hampton 9,952 ( +35 )

Hanover 7,732 ( +27 )

Harrisonburg 6,322 ( +5 )

Henrico 24,199 ( +52 )

Henry 4,444 ( +4 )

Highland 108

Hopewell 2,465 ( +2 )

Isle of Wight 3,027 ( +13 )

James City 4,431 ( +17 )

King and Queen 383 ( +2 )

King George 1,611 ( +5 )

King William 1,131 ( +2 )

Lancaster 703 ( +1 )

Lee 2,394 ( +2 )

Lexington 1,158 ( +1 )

Loudoun 26,488 ( +58 )

Louisa 1,879 ( +4 )

Lunenburg 736 ( +2 )

Lynchburg 7,420 ( +6 )

Madison 588 ( +2 )

Manassas City 4,247 ( +1 )

Manassas Park 1,180 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,567 ( +1 )

Mathews 591

Mecklenburg 2,206 ( +4 )

Middlesex 563 ( +1 )

Montgomery 9,050 ( +16 )

Nelson 879

New Kent 1,436 ( -1 )

Newport News 13,310 ( +48 )

Norfolk 16,849 ( +39 )

Northampton 781

Northumberland 728 ( +1 )

Norton 264

Nottoway 1,880 ( +3 )

Orange 2,062 ( +4 )

Page 1,946 ( +5 )

Patrick 1,304 ( +4 )

Petersburg 3,657 ( +7 )

Pittsylvania 5,400 ( +4 )

Poquoson 853 ( +3 )

Portsmouth 8,635 ( +18 )

Powhatan 1,841 ( +7 )

Prince Edward 2,072 ( +6 )

Prince George 3,358 ( +13 )

Prince William 43,521 (+ 84 )

Pulaski 2,517 ( +5 )

Radford 2,063 ( +7 )

Rappahannock 332 ( +2 )

Richmond City 16,354 ( +41 )

Richmond County 1,453 ( -6 )

Roanoke City 8,205 ( +14 )

Roanoke County 7,962 ( +16 )

Rockbridge 1,469

Rockingham 6,492 ( +5 )

Russell 2,205 ( +5 )

Salem 2,035 ( +6 )

Scott 1,770 ( +2 )

Shenandoah 4,048 ( +31 )

Smyth 2,727 ( +6 )

Southampton 1,941 ( +1 )

Spotsylvania 9,296 ( +36 )

Stafford 10,630 ( +31 )

Staunton 2,469 ( +4 )

Suffolk 7,646 ( +17 )

Surry 412 ( +1 )

Sussex 1,156 ( +3 )

Tazewell 3,495 ( +10 )

Virginia Beach 34,316 ( +71 )

Warren 2,730 ( +21 )

Washington 4,662 ( +8 )

Waynesboro 2,300 ( +5 )

Westmoreland 1,233 (+8 )

Williamsburg 737 ( +6 )

Winchester 2,759 ( 8 )

Wise 3,034 ( +1 )

Wythe 2,473 ( +12 )

York 3,581 ( +6 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 328,511 cases versus the 306,436 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,679 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.