County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,736 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 29,522 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 576,050.

As of Sunday's update, 24,115 (+24 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 8,552 (+170) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Sunday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 66,573 ( +219 )

Prince William 39,333 ( +122 )

Loudoun 23,076 ( +79 )

Stafford 9,555 ( +64 )

Arlington 13,151 ( +39 )

Alexandria 10,328 ( +29 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 30,595 ( +104 )

Chesapeake 18,233 ( +73 )

Norfolk 14,898 ( +60 )

Hampton 8,651 ( +52 )

Newport News 11,468 ( +37 )

Suffolk 6,901 ( +25 )

James City 3,867 ( +21 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 23,546 ( +58 )

Henrico 21,387 ( +57 )

Richmond City 14,829 ( +35 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 7,685 ( +53 )

Danville 4,317 ( +40 )

Charlottesville 3,624 ( +22 )

Roanoke City 7,533 ( +20 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,602 ( +6 )

Albemarle 4,840 ( +19 )

Alexandria 10,328 ( +29 )

Alleghany 1,250 ( +1 )

Amelia 767 ( +1 )

Amherst 2,674 ( +1 )

Appomattox 1,411 ( +3 )

Arlington 13,151 ( +39 )

Augusta 5,196 ( +11 )

Bath 245

Bedford 5,787 ( +2 )

Bland 622

Botetourt 2,216 ( +5 )

Bristol 1,219 ( +4 )

Brunswick 1,195 ( +3 )

Buchanan 1,295

Buckingham 2,041

Buena Vista City 838 ( +1 )

Campbell 4,009 ( +4 )

Caroline 1,825 ( +4 )

Carroll 2,107 ( +3 )

Charles City 398 ( v1 )

Charlotte 748 ( +4 )

Charlottesville 3,624 ( +22 )

Chesapeake 18,233 ( +73 )

Chesterfield 23,546 ( +58 )

Clarke 758 ( +1 )

Colonial Heights 1,352 ( +8 )

Covington 545 ( -2 )

Craig 241 ( +1 )

Culpeper 4,065 ( +1 )

Cumberland 384 ( +1 )

Danville 4,317 ( +40 )

Dickenson 876 ( +1 )

Dinwiddie 1,789 ( +2 )

Emporia 616 (

Essex 635 ( +4 )

Fairfax 66,573 ( +219 )

Fairfax City 490 ( +1 )

Falls Church 352 ( +1 )

Fauquier 3,946 ( +9 )

Floyd 735 ( +4 )

Fluvanna 1,299 ( +3 )

Franklin City 985 ( +3 )

Franklin County 3,711 ( +8 )

Frederick 6,751 ( +13 )

Fredericksburg 1,780 ( +13 )

Galax 995

Giles 1,075 ( +9 )

Gloucester 1,863 ( +8 )

Goochland 1,207 ( -1 )

Grayson 1,133 ( +4 )

Greene 1,002 ( +2 )

Greensville 1,452 ( +3 )

Halifax 2,432 ( +10 )

Hampton 8,651 ( +52 )

Hanover 6,651 ( +14 )

Harrisonburg 5,715 ( +13 )

Henrico 21,387 ( +57 )

Henry 4,195 ( +6 )

Highland 91

Hopewell 2,094 ( +7 )

Isle of Wight 2,649 ( +6 )

James City 3,867 ( +21 )

King and Queen 304 ( -1 )

King George 1,420 ( +2 )

King William 903 ( +4 )

Lancaster 661 ( +6 )

Lee 2,289 ( +2 )

Lexington 1,108 ( +2 )

Loudoun 23,076 ( +79 )

Louisa 1,687 ( +5 )

Lunenburg 642 ( 0 )

Lynchburg 6,897 ( +15 )

Madison 532 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,002 ( +8 )

Manassas Park 1,124 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1,507 ( +1 )

Mathews 552 ( +2 )

Mecklenburg 1,981 ( +3 )

Middlesex 517 ( +1 )

Montgomery 7,685 ( +53 )

Nelson 767 ( +3 )

New Kent 1,241 ( +4 )

Newport News 11,468 ( +37 )

Norfolk 14,898 ( +60 )

Northampton 714 ( +1 )

Northumberland 666 ( +3 )

Norton 238

Nottoway 1,798 ( +2 )

Orange 1,841 ( +3 )

Page 1,826 ( +3 )

Patrick 1,198 ( +8 )

Petersburg 3,150 ( +14 )

Pittsylvania 4,761 ( +17 )

Poquoson 719 ( +5 )

Portsmouth 7,666 ( +19 )

Powhatan 1,639 ( +1 )

Prince Edward 1,953 ( +3 )

Prince George 2,966 ( +9 )

Prince William 39,333 ( +122 )

Pulaski 2,309 ( +9 )

Radford 1,888 ( +4 )

Rappahannock 299 ( +1 )

Richmond City 14,829 ( +35 )

Richmond County 1,376 ( +6 )

Roanoke City 7,533 ( +20 )

Roanoke County 7,317 ( +14 )

Rockbridge 1,279 ( +5 )

Rockingham 6,046 ( +18 )

Russell 2,029 ( +7 )

Salem 1,857 ( +7 )

Scott 1,583 ( +3 )

Shenandoah 3,704 ( +10 )

Smyth 2,516 ( +4 )

Southampton 1,854 ( +4 )

Spotsylvania 8,281 ( +11 )

Stafford 9,555 ( +64 )

Staunton 2,431 ( +4 )

Suffolk 6,901 ( +25 )

Surry 362

Sussex 1,067

Tazewell 3,185 ( +1 )

Virginia Beach 30,595 ( +104 )

Warren 2,292 ( +11 )

Washington 4,270 ( +5 )

Waynesboro 2,141 ( +15 )

Westmoreland 1,110 ( +3 )

Williamsburg 524

Winchester 2,460

Wise 2,872

Wythe 2,022 ( +4 )

York 3,008 ( +8 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 295,598 cases versus the 274,369 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,083 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.