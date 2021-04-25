County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 884 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 19,954 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 654,210.

As of Sunday's update, 28,090 (+33 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,691 (+16) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (15 or more) in COVID-19 cases Sunday:

These localities saw the biggest jumps (15 or more) in COVID-19 cases Sunday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 75,344 ( +100 )

Prince William 44,300 ( +52 )

Loudoun 27,077 ( +34 )

Stafford 10,946 ( +24 )

Spotsylvania 9,561 ( +16 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 35,069 ( +66 )

Chesapeake 20,482 ( +28 )

Newport News 13,622 ( +26 )

Norfolk 17,196 ( +29 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 26,942 ( +50 )

Henrico 24,751 ( +51 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,788 ( +2 )

Albemarle 5,661 ( +9 )

Alexandria 11,570 ( +6 )

Alleghany 1,311 ( +4 )

Amelia 868 ( +4 )

Amherst 2,882 ( +4 )

Appomattox 1,573

Arlington 14,982 ( +13 )

Augusta 5,682 ( +5 )

Bath 264

Bedford 6,217 ( +8 )

Bland 665 ( +2 )

Botetourt 2,490 ( +3 )

Bristol 1,429 ( +6 )

Brunswick 1,290

Buchanan 1,397

Buckingham 2,102

Buena Vista City 880 ( -1 )

Campbell 4,338

Caroline 2,527 ( +12 )

Carroll 2,559 ( +1 )

Charles City 493 ( +1 )

Charlotte 830 ( +3 )

Charlottesville 3,986 ( +7 )

Chesapeake 20,482 ( +28 )

Chesterfield 26,942 ( +50 )

Clarke 956 ( +2 )

Colonial Heights 1,663 ( +2 )

Covington 585

Craig 305 ( +1 )

Culpeper 4,507 ( +1 )

Cumberland 463 ( +1 )

Danville 4,307 ( +8 )

Dickenson 918

Dinwiddie 2,084 ( +2 )

Emporia 667

Essex 750 ( +1 )

Fairfax 75,344 ( +100 )

Fairfax City 540

Falls Church 418 ( +1 )

Fauquier 4,579 ( +9 )

Floyd 830 ( +1 )

Fluvanna 1,664 ( +5 )

Franklin City 1,126

Franklin County 3,968 ( +1 )

Frederick 7,740 ( +9 )

Fredericksburg 2,043 ( +1 )

Galax 1,135 ( +1 )

Giles 1,238 ( +4 )

Gloucester 2,164 ( +2 )

Goochland 1,415 ( +2 )

Grayson 1,424 ( +3 )

Greene 1,224 ( +1 )

Greensville 1,564 ( +1 )

Halifax 2,768 ( +4 )

Hampton 10,157 ( +12 )

Hanover 7,927 ( +12 )

Harrisonburg 6,417 ( +10 )

Henrico 24,751 ( +51 )

Henry 4,472 ( +1 )

Highland 109

Hopewell 2,525 ( +5 )

Isle of Wight 3,087 ( +3 )

James City 4,507 ( +8 )

King and Queen 386

King George 1,638 ( +6 )

King William 1,168 ( +3 )

Lancaster 709 ( +1 )

Lee 2,410 ( +1 )

Lexington 1,163 ( +1 )

Loudoun 27,077 ( +34 )

Louisa 1,921 ( +1 )

Lunenburg 745 ( +1 )

Lynchburg 7,507 ( +6 )

Madison 599 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,297 ( +4 )

Manassas Park 1,196

Martinsville 1,579

Mathews 593

Mecklenburg 2,235 ( +3 )

Middlesex 568

Montgomery 9,210 ( +11 )

Nelson 887

New Kent 1,465 ( +1 )

Newport News 13,622 ( +26 )

Norfolk 17,196 ( +29 )

Northampton 790 ( +1 )

Northumberland 739

Norton 265

Nottoway 1,891

Orange 2,117 ( +5 )

Page 1,991 ( +4 )

Patrick 1,328

Petersburg 3,753 ( +2 )

Pittsylvania 5,463 ( +6 )

Poquoson 869

Portsmouth 8,800 ( +14 )

Powhatan 1,867 ( +1 )

Prince Edward 2,106 ( +3 )

Prince George 3,449 ( +4 )

Prince William 44,300 ( +52 )

Pulaski 2,570 ( +4 )

Radford 2,095 ( +4 )

Rappahannock 337 ( +1 )

Richmond City 16,649 ( +11 )

Richmond County 1,486 ( +1 )

Roanoke City 8,313 ( +6 )

Roanoke County 8,086 ( +8 )

Rockbridge 1,492 ( +1 )

Rockingham 6,626 ( +3 )

Russell 2,233 ( +1 )

Salem 2,119 ( +8 )

Scott 1,790 ( +1 )

Shenandoah 4,185 ( +10 )

Smyth 2,794 ( +8 )

Southampton 1,959 ( +1 )

Spotsylvania 9,561 ( +16 )

Stafford 10,946 ( +24 )

Staunton 2,488 ( +4 )

Suffolk 7,765 ( +6 )

Surry 415

Sussex 1,172 ( +1 )

Tazewell 3,556 ( +9 )

Virginia Beach 35,069 ( +66 )

Warren 2,850 ( +10 )

Washington 4,777 ( +3 )

Waynesboro 2,322

Westmoreland 1,249 ( +2 )

Williamsburg 757 ( +4 )

Winchester 2,802 ( +4 )

Wise 3,090 ( +4 )

Wythe 2,562 (+ 6 )

York 3,647 ( +4 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for more than 24 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 335,043 cases versus the 312,485 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,682 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.