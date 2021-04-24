County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,005 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 28,863 40,624 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 653,326.

As of Saturday's update, 28,057 (+45 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 10,675 (+9) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Saturday, April 24

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (15 or more) in COVID-19 cases Saturday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 75,244 ( +78 )

Prince William 44,248 ( +75 )

Loudoun 27,043 ( +46 )

Arlington 14,969 ( +25 )

Alexandria 11,564 ( +24 )

Spotsylvania 9,545 ( +21 )

Stafford 10,922 ( +16 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 35,003 ( +64 )

Chesapeake 20,454 ( +42 )

Newport News 13,596 ( +30 )

Norfolk 17,167 ( +25 )

Hampton 10,145 ( +18 )

Portsmouth 8,786 ( +17 )

Suffolk 7,759 ( +16 )

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 26,892 ( +45 )

Henrico 24,700 ( +39 )

Additional Localities:

Frederick 7,731 ( +24 )

Washington 4,774 ( +16 )

Shenandoah 4,175 ( +15 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,786 ( +5 )

Albemarle 5,652 ( +6 )

Alexandria 11,564 ( +24 )

Alleghany 1,307 ( +4 )

Amelia 864 ( +1 )

Amherst 2,878 ( -1 )

Appomattox 1,573 ( +5 )

Arlington 14,969 ( +25 )

Augusta 5,677 ( +6 )

Bath 264 ( +1 )

Bedford 6,209 ( +9 )

Bland 663 ( +2 )

Botetourt 2,487

Bristol 1,423 ( +6 )

Brunswick 1,290 ( +1 )

Buchanan 1,397 ( +1 )

Buckingham 2,102 ( -1 )

Buena Vista City 881 ( +2 )

Campbell 4,338 ( +7 )

Caroline 2,515 ( -2 )

Carroll 2,558 ( +8 )

Charles City 492

Charlotte 827

Charlottesville 3,979 ( +6 )

Chesapeake 20,454 ( +42 )

Chesterfield 26,892 ( +45 )

Clarke 954 ( +1 )

Colonial Heights 1,661

Covington 585 ( -1 )

Craig 304

Culpeper 4,506 ( +7 )

Cumberland 462 ( +6 )

Danville 4,299 ( +6 )

Dickenson 918 ( +1 )

Dinwiddie 2,082 ( +5 )

Emporia 667

Essex 749

Fairfax 75,244 ( +78 )

Fairfax City 540

Falls Church 417

Fauquier 4,570 ( +10 )

Floyd 829

Fluvanna 1,659

Franklin City 1,126 ( +1 )

Franklin County 3,967 ( +3 )

Frederick 7,731 ( +24 )

Fredericksburg 2,042 ( +9 )

Galax 1,134 ( +3 )

Giles 1,234 ( +4 )

Gloucester 2,162 ( +3 )

Goochland 1,413 ( +4 )

Grayson 1,421 ( +6 )

Greene 1,223 ( +2 )

Greensville 1,563 ( +3 )

Halifax 2,764 ( +4 )

Hampton 10,145 ( +18 )

Hanover 7,915 ( +14 )

Harrisonburg 6,407 ( +4 )

Henrico 24,700 ( +39 )

Henry 4,471 ( +2 )

Highland 109

Hopewell 2,520 ( +3 )

Isle of Wight 3,084 ( +5 )

James City 4,499 ( +3 )

King and Queen 386

King George 1,632 ( +6 )

King William 1,165 ( +2 )

Lancaster 708

Lee 2,409 ( +3 )

Lexington 1,162 ( +1 )

Loudoun 27,043 ( +46 )

Louisa 1,920 ( +3 )

Lunenburg 744 ( +1 )

Lynchburg 7,501 ( -9 )

Madison 598 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,293 ( +2 )

Manassas Park 1,196

Martinsville 1,579 ( +2 )

Mathews 593

Mecklenburg 2,232 ( +2 )

Middlesex 568

Montgomery 9,199 ( +7 )

Nelson 887 ( +2 )

New Kent 1,464 ( +4 )

Newport News 13,596 ( +30 )

Norfolk 17,167 ( +25 )

Northampton 789 ( +1 )

Northumberland 739 ( +1 )

Norton 265

Nottoway 1,891

Orange 2,112 ( +6 )

Page 1,987 ( +8 )

Patrick 1,328 ( +3 )

Petersburg 3,751 ( +9 )

Pittsylvania 5,457 ( +8 )

Poquoson 869

Portsmouth 8,786 ( +17 )

Powhatan 1,866 ( +4 )

Prince Edward 2,103 ( +1 )

Prince George 3,445 ( +10 )

Prince William 44,248 ( +75 )

Pulaski 2,566 ( +7 )

Radford 2,091 ( +3 )

Rappahannock 336 ( +2 )

Richmond City 16,638 ( +12 )

Richmond County 1,485 ( +4 )

Roanoke City 8,307 ( +14 )

Roanoke County 8,078 ( +3 )

Rockbridge 1,491 ( +1 )

Rockingham 6,623 ( +11 )

Russell 2,232 ( +2 )

Salem 2,111 ( +6 )

Scott 1,789

Shenandoah 4,175 ( +15 )

Smyth 2,786 ( +13 )

Southampton 1,958 ( +2 )

Spotsylvania 9,545 ( +21 )

Stafford 10,922 ( +16 )

Staunton 2,484 ( -2 )

Suffolk 7,759 ( +16 )

Surry 415

Sussex 1,171

Tazewell 3,547 ( +3 )

Virginia Beach 35,003 ( +64 )

Warren 2,840 ( +15 )

Washington 4,774 ( +16 )

Waynesboro 2,322

Westmoreland 1,247 ( +2 )

Williamsburg 753 ( +3 )

Winchester 2,798 ( +4 )

Wise 3,086 ( +3 )

Wythe 2,556 ( +5 )

York 3,643 ( +4 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.2 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 334,580 cases versus the 312,070 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 6,676 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.