County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest jumps Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 1,652 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 38,461 total tests processed since yesterday. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 583,060.

As of Friday's update, 24,514 (+100 from previous day) people had been hospitalized and 9,428 (+71) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Friday, March 5

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (20 or more) in COVID-19 cases Friday:

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 67,399 ( +207 )

Prince William 39,767 ( +100 )

Loudoun 23,352 ( +80 )

Arlington 13,342 ( +48 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 31,010 ( +81 )

Newport News 11,688 ( +69 )

Chesapeake 18,446 ( +51 )

Hampton 8,768 ( +30 )

Norfolk 15,079 ( +30 )

York 3,082 ( +23 )

Portsmouth 7,789 ( +22 )

Suffolk 6,995 ( +21 )

James City 3,906 ( +20 )

Central Virginia

Henrico 21,639 ( +68 )

Chesterfield 23,812 ( +55 )

Richmond City 14,971 ( +33 )

Hanover 6,782 ( +27 )

Petersburg 3,220 ( +20 )

Additional Localities:

Montgomery 8,003 ( +87 )

Frederick 6,820 ( +24 )

Albemarle 4,946 ( +21 )

Halifax 2,479 ( +20 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases

Accomack 2,619 ( +10 )

Albemarle 4,946 ( +21 )

Alexandria 10,404 ( +15 )

Alleghany 1,251 ( -1 )

Amelia 774

Amherst 2,696 ( +11 )

Appomattox 1,424 ( +1 )

Arlington 13,342 ( +48 )

Augusta 5,232 ( 1+6 )

Bath 245

Bedford 5,833 ( +17 )

Bland 621 ( +1 )

Botetourt 2,252 ( +6 )

Bristol 1,227 ( -2 )

Brunswick 1,212 ( +2 )

Buchanan 1,307 ( +8 )

Buckingham 2,047

Buena Vista City 846 ( +3 )

Campbell 4,038 ( +8 )

Caroline 1,852 ( -1 )

Carroll 2,129 ( +2 )

Charles City 410 ( +2 )

Charlotte 752 ( +1 )

Charlottesville 3,663 ( +3 )

Chesapeake 18,446 ( +51 )

Chesterfield 23,812 ( +55 )

Clarke 780 ( +8 )

Colonial Heights 1,386 ( +5 )

Covington 551

Craig 243 ( +2 )

Culpeper 4,118 ( +9 )

Cumberland 394 ( +3 )

Danville 4,341 ( +1 )

Dickenson 876

Dinwiddie 1,825 ( +2 )

Emporia 619

Essex 644

Fairfax 67,399 ( +207 )

Fairfax City 497 ( +2 )

Falls Church 354 ( -1 )

Fauquier 3,994 ( +13 )

Floyd 745 ( +5 )

Fluvanna 1,303 ( +3 )

Franklin City 1,007 ( +8 )

Franklin County 3,733 ( +4 )

Frederick 6,820 ( +24 )

Fredericksburg 1,788

Galax 998 ( -2 )

Giles 1,088 ( +1 )

Gloucester 1,903 ( +8 )

Goochland 1,225 ( +6 )

Grayson 1,135 ( +2 )

Greene 1,014 ( +2 )

Greensville 1,464

Halifax 2,479 ( +20 )

Hampton 8,768 ( +30 )

Hanover 6,782 ( +27 )

Harrisonburg 5,777 ( +16 )

Henrico 21,639 ( +68 )

Henry 4,230 ( +7 )

Highland 97

Hopewell 2,145 ( +14 )

Isle of Wight 2,677 ( +5 )

James City 3,906 ( +20 )

King and Queen 318 ( +2 )

King George 1,425 ( -3 )

King William 936 ( +10 )

Lancaster 670

Lee 2,306 ( +6 )

Lexington 1,123 ( +1 )

Loudoun 23,352 ( +80 )

Louisa 1,690 ( -3 )

Lunenburg 661 ( +5 )

Lynchburg 6,931 ( -1 )

Madison 536 ( +1 )

Manassas City 4,029 ( +11 )

Manassas Park 1,129 ( +2 )

Martinsville 1,511 ( +3 )

Mathews 556 ( +1 )

Mecklenburg 2,007 ( +5 )

Middlesex 528 ( +2 )

Montgomery 8,003 ( +87 )

Nelson 786 ( +8 )

New Kent 1,258 ( +3 )

Newport News 11,688 ( +69 )

Norfolk 15,079 ( +30 )

Northampton 726 ( +2 )

Northumberland 671 ( +2 )

Norton 241 ( +1 )

Nottoway 1,817 ( +3 )

Orange 1,869 ( +2 )

Page 1,840 ( +4 )

Patrick 1,213 ( +3 )

Petersburg 3,220 ( +20 )

Pittsylvania 4,795 ( +11 )

Poquoson 728 ( +2 )

Portsmouth 7,789 ( +22 )

Powhatan 1,661 ( +6 )

Prince Edward 1,971 ( +7 )

Prince George 3,023 ( +6 )

Prince William 39,767 ( +100 )

Pulaski 2,330 ( +2 )

Radford 1,899

Rappahannock 305 ( +2 )

Richmond City 14,971 ( +33 )

Richmond County 1,379 ( +5 )

Roanoke City 7,603 ( +17 )

Roanoke County 7,405 ( +19 )

Rockbridge 1,307 ( +9 )

Rockingham 6,109 ( +18 )

Russell 2,039 ( +4 )

Salem 1,870 ( +6 )

Scott 1,602 ( +1 )

Shenandoah 3,737 ( +13 )

Smyth 2,523 ( +1 )

Southampton 1,860 ( -1 )

Spotsylvania 8,402 ( +17 )

Stafford 9,649 ( -4 )

Staunton 2,466 ( +12 )

Suffolk 6,995 ( +21 )

Surry 372 ( +2 )

Sussex 1,082 ( +8 )

Tazewell 3,222 ( +13 )

Virginia Beach 31,010 ( +81 )

Warren 2,320 ( +11 )

Washington 4,301 ( +10 )

Waynesboro 2,159 (+ 5 )

Westmoreland 1,122 ( +2 )

Williamsburg 540 ( -1 )

Winchester 2,479 ( +4 )

Wise 2,892 ( +8 )

Wythe 2,051 ( +5 )

York 3,082 ( +23 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 25 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for 31.4 percent of cases, data show.

Additionally, people in their 20s account for more than 19 percent of cases in the state.

More women have been infected by the virus at 298,153 cases versus the 277,885 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,022 cases in the Commonwealth.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.