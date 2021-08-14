County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 13,162 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 184,286 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 717,826.

As of Friday's update, 32,093 (+465 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 11,599 (+41) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Aug. 6 - Aug. 13) :

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 30177 ( +667 )

Henrico 27455 ( +484 )

Richmond City 18287 ( +360 )

Hanover 8989 ( +224 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 38946 ( +883 )

Chesapeake 22732 ( +521 )

Norfolk 19186 ( +468 )

Newport News 15504 ( +454 )

Hampton 11538 ( +329 )

Suffolk 8584 ( +224 )

Portsmouth 9741 ( +204 )

James City 5018 ( +134 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 80012 ( +910 )

Prince William 47471 ( +548 )

Loudoun 29316 ( +407 )

Stafford 12281 ( +260 )

Spotsylvania 10904 ( +252 )

Arlington 16006 ( +237 )

Alexandria 12390 ( +150 )

Additional Localities:

Roanoke City 9191 ( +169 )

Frederick 8614 ( +163 )

Augusta 6250 ( +148 )

Montgomery 9636 ( +144 )

Roanoke County 9020 ( +142 )

Bedford 7126 ( +136 )

Lynchburg 7885 ( +131 )

Washington 5327 ( +124 )

Campbell 5310 ( +118 )

Fauquier 5133 ( +117 )

Franklin County 4370 ( +109 )

Albemarle 6135 ( +108 )

Pittsylvania 5956 ( +106 )

Culpeper 4943 ( +100 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Aug. 6 - Aug. 13)

Accomack 3047 ( +64 )

Albemarle 6135 ( +108 )

Alexandria 12390 ( +150 )

Alleghany 1427 ( +10 )

Amelia 1017 ( +31 )

Amherst 3154 ( +50 )

Appomattox 1704 ( +34 )

Arlington 16006 ( +237 )

Augusta 6250 ( +148 )

Bath 278

Bedford 7126 ( +136 )

Bland 726 ( +11 )

Botetourt 2812 ( +48 )

Bristol 1691 ( +37 )

Brunswick 1394 ( +15 )

Buchanan 1655 ( +52 )

Buckingham 2204 ( +19 )

Buena Vista City 945 ( +6 )

Campbell 5310 ( +118 )

Caroline 2954 ( +76 )

Carroll 2852 ( +49 )

Charles City 540 ( +9 )

Charlotte 909 ( +7 )

Charlottesville 4186 ( +50 )

Chesapeake 22732 ( +521 )

Chesterfield 30177 ( +667 )

Clarke 1023 ( +13 )

Colonial Heights 1901 ( +53 )

Covington 628 ( +1 )

Craig 354 ( +9 )

Culpeper 4943 ( +100 )

Cumberland 546 ( +12 )

Danville 4724 ( +99 )

Dickenson 1048 ( +13 )

Dinwiddie 2314 ( +46 )

Emporia 697 ( +8 )

Essex 827 ( +16 )

Fairfax 80012 ( +910 )

Fairfax City 579 ( +5 )

Falls Church 441 ( +7 )

Fauquier 5133 ( +117 )

Floyd 958 ( +39 )

Fluvanna 2004 ( +38 )

Franklin City 1195 ( +21 )

Franklin County 4370 ( +109 )

Frederick 8614 ( +163 )

Fredericksburg 2271 ( +40 )

Galax 1207 ( +18 )

Giles 1393 ( +14 )

Gloucester 2573 ( +84 )

Goochland 1566 ( +33 )

Grayson 1566 ( +22 )

Greene 1431 ( +43 )

Greensville 1610 ( +16 )

Halifax 2974 ( +53 )

Hampton 11538 ( +329 )

Hanover 8989 ( +224 )

Harrisonburg 6650 ( +61 )

Henrico 27455 ( +484 )

Henry 4871 ( +95 )

Highland 121 ( +2 )

Hopewell 2911 ( +87 )

Isle of Wight 3407 ( +69 )

James City 5018 ( +134 )

King and Queen 430 ( +6 )

King George 1811 ( +26 )

King William 1355 ( +40 )

Lancaster 788 ( +46 )

Lee 2529 ( +52 )

Lexington 1230 ( +15 )

Loudoun 29316 ( +407 )

Louisa 2151 ( +42 )

Lunenburg 826 ( +8 )

Lynchburg 7885 ( +131 )

Madison 645 ( +11 )

Manassas City 4401 ( +38 )

Manassas Park 1233 ( +1 )

Martinsville 1667 ( +19 )

Mathews 642 ( +15 )

Mecklenburg 2540 ( +45 )

Middlesex 610 ( +9 )

Montgomery 9636 ( +144 )

Nelson 920 ( +17 )

New Kent 1671 ( +45 )

Newport News 15504 ( +454 )

Norfolk 19186 ( +468 )

Northampton 830 ( +8 )

Northumberland 810 ( +35 )

Norton 336 ( +9 )

Nottoway 2036 ( +31 )

Orange 2371 ( +58 )

Page 2256 ( +44 )

Patrick 1483 ( +33 )

Petersburg 4163 ( +72 )

Pittsylvania 5956 ( +106 )

Poquoson 952 ( +21 )

Portsmouth 9741 ( +204 )

Powhatan 2053 ( +51 )

Prince Edward 2239 ( +29 )

Prince George 3910 ( +69 )

Prince William 47471 ( +548 )

Pulaski 2924 ( +79 )

Radford 2342 ( +33 )

Rappahannock 384 ( +12 )

Richmond City 18287 ( +360 )

Richmond County 1346 ( -7 )

Roanoke City 9191 ( +169 )

Roanoke County 9020 ( +142 )

Rockbridge 1618 ( +17 )

Rockingham 7157 ( +63 )

Russell 2404 ( +51 )

Salem 2380 ( +56 )

Scott 2014 ( +60 )

Shenandoah 4511 ( +94 )

Smyth 3124 ( +59 )

Southampton 2027 ( +11 )

Spotsylvania 10904 ( +252 )

Stafford 12281 ( +260 )

Staunton 2616 ( +29 )

Suffolk 8584 ( +224 )

Surry 453 ( +18 )

Sussex 1257 ( +13 )

Tazewell 3939 ( +83 )

Virginia Beach 38946 ( +883 )

Warren 3340 ( +82 )

Washington 5327 ( +124 )

Waynesboro 2517 ( +21 )

Westmoreland 1354 ( +15 )

Williamsburg 835 ( +30 )

Winchester 3054 ( +62 )

Wise 3510 ( +87 )

Wythe 3006 ( +99 )

York 4108 ( +84 )

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for more than 24 percent of cases in Virginia.

However, people in their 20s now account for 19.5 percent of cases in the state.

Additionally, people aged 30 to 49 are 16.6 percent of cases, data show.

And stats show children and teens account for 16.4 percent of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 369,387 cases versus the 343,029 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 5,410 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:



2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

