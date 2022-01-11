Colonial Heights schools switch to virtual due to COVID cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Colonial Heights school system will switch from in-person to virtual learning for the remainder of the week, Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe confirmed Tuesday.

Sroufe said he could no longer faithfully operate the system with the amount of COVID going through the school division.

He said well over 100 students and nearly three dozen staff were out after testing positive with COVID and that no section of the school system was spared.

Colonial Heights operates three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.

Sroufe said almost one in four students have been absent from school since the end of Winter Break.

The school system plans to distribute meals at the middle school bus loop between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The school system will re-evaluate the COVID situation before deciding whether to return to in-person learning or remain virtual once school resumes following the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

