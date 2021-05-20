Hundreds of children receive COVID-19 vaccination at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Health leaders with the Richmond-Henrico Health District reported things have gone smoothly so far with kids getting vaccinations at the Richmond Raceway in Henrico. Around 600 children between the ages of 12 and 15 were vaccinated at the clinic on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the first day for children in that age group to get vaccinated at the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway.

To date, more than 7,000 vaccinations have been administered to children under 18, according to officials with the Richmond-Henrico Health District.

While the mass vaccination events at Richmond Raceway are set to end in June, health leaders said they would work with parents to find a location for children to receive a second dose of vaccine.

"Even if you didn't get your first dose at one of our health district events, you can even walk up and get your second dose. Lots of places for second doses but if you come to the raceway this week and next week, that's true your second dose will be at a second location but we have folks on sites that will give you an appointment on site for your second dose,” Amy Popovich, nurse manager with health district, said.

The Richmond-Henrico Health District clinic at the Richmond Raceway is open until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. A final round of mass vaccination clinics are scheduled at Richmond Raceway on Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27.

