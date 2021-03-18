COVID-19 vaccinations now open to all in phase 1b in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Health officials with the Chesterfield Health District announced Wednesday their vaccination clinics are now open to everyone in Phase 1b.

The Chesterfield Health District includes folks who live in Chesterfield and Powhatan counties as well as the City of Colonial Heights.

After a slight expansion last week, the health department is offering vaccinations to all essential workers in 1b, plus people under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.

Previously, Phase 1b vaccinations in the district had been only available to people over the age of 65 and frontline workers like healthcare professionals, law enforcement and teachers "because of extremely limited quantities the health district was receiving at the time."

"As the VDH Chesterfield Health District opens vaccinations to all residents within Phase 1b, the division is also working closely with state health officials and local community partners – including Chesterfield County Government – on an appropriate time to transition the health district into Phase 1c," officials added.

"This one-stop-shop website and call center allows individuals to pre-register online, check their pre-registration and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out," officials said.

Officials asked folks to fill out the forms as completely as possible with their age, medical conditions and contact info. If you have already pre-registered, be sure to check the site to make sure all of the forms are filled out.

