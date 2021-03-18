COVID-19 vaccinations now open to all in phase 1b in Chesterfield

Menu

The Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District, which includes residents in the counties of Chesterfield and Powhatan and the City of Colonial Heights, announced it’s expanding vaccination clinics to include all tiers in Phase 1b within the health district.
Posted at 10:05 PM, Mar 17, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Health officials with the Chesterfield Health District announced Wednesday their vaccination clinics are now open to everyone in Phase 1b.

The Chesterfield Health District includes folks who live in Chesterfield and Powhatan counties as well as the City of Colonial Heights.

After a slight expansion last week, the health department is offering vaccinations to all essential workers in 1b, plus people under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.

Previously, Phase 1b vaccinations in the district had been only available to people over the age of 65 and frontline workers like healthcare professionals, law enforcement and teachers "because of extremely limited quantities the health district was receiving at the time."

"As the VDH Chesterfield Health District opens vaccinations to all residents within Phase 1b, the division is also working closely with state health officials and local community partners – including Chesterfield County Government – on an appropriate time to transition the health district into Phase 1c," officials added.

RELATED: Preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343)

Those who want to be vaccinated are asked to pre-register on the state's Vaccinate Virginia website at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the state's vaccination hotline 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

"This one-stop-shop website and call center allows individuals to pre-register online, check their pre-registration and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out," officials said.

Officials asked folks to fill out the forms as completely as possible with their age, medical conditions and contact info. If you have already pre-registered, be sure to check the site to make sure all of the forms are filled out.

RELATED: Thousands get COVID-19 vaccine at new Virginia State mass clinic

