Check your email: Thousands in Phase 2 can set-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, the Chesterfield Health District, and the Chickahominy Health District announced Friday they will start schedule Phase 2 eligible people for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments for as soon as next week. That means vaccines will be open to people ages 16-plus in metro-Richmond.

"Many pre-registered individuals will receive emails and phone calls today to schedule their appointment for as soon as next week," officials with the health districts said. "Additional scheduling outreach will be conducted over the coming weeks until everyone who has preregistered has been contacted for an appointment.

The Chesterfield Health District includes Chesterfield and Powhatan counties as well as the City of Colonial Heights. The Chickahominy Health District includes Hanover, New Kent, Goochland and Charles City counties.

WTVR Mass vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway

Preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343)

Previous phases still prioritized, health director says

“This is a turning point in our vaccine distribution,” Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager for Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said. “Everyone ages 16 and over is now eligible; people no longer have to wonder if they qualify.”

“We are thrilled to make the move to Phase 2 and vaccinate more of our community members,” Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Tom Franck said. “We will continue to prioritize those in Phase 1 as we move into Phase 2, while continuing to focus on equity and reaching our vulnerable populations with the support of our community partners.”

“We are proud to take this step forward in vaccine distribution alongside partners in our area,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said. “This is good news for all of our residents.”

The new date is nearly comes a week ahead of President Joe Biden's April 18 nationwide goal to open vaccinations to every adult who wants one.

WTVR Dr. Danny Avula gets Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at the Richmond Raceway.

Virginia vaccine czar: J&J decrease could slow progress

Virginia's Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula previously said the state would be ready for that goal, but that the significant decrease in Johnson & Johnson vaccines expected for next week could slow progress once Phase 2 begins.

"So you go from 124,000 doses one week to 15,000 the next week -- that's a big challenge," Dr. Avula said.

He added that due to the decrease in doses, the state may have to push back plans for college-based vaccinations.

"We do know that college kids, you know, engage in riskier behavior from a COVID standpoint," Dr. Avula said.

Originally, the plan was to administer the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine to college students before they leave for the summer, but the decline in doses pushes plans back a week.

Avula also noted that before a district shifts to Phase 2, everyone who has pre-registered for the vaccine in Phases 1a, b or c will be given the chance to sign-up for an appointment.

"Between now and then [April 18] localities will be moving to 1c, working through their 1c lists, and then opening up to general eligibility," Avula explained last week. "The goal at general eligibility for April 18 is that people will be able to open-schedule into appointments."

Avula said there will not be walk-up mass vaccination clinics, but those appointments will be continued to be scheduled via a website or the state's call center.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for complete coverage of this developing story.