Check your email: Thousands in Phase 1c can set-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 31, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) announced Wednesday it was beginning to schedule the first round of Phase 1c eligible people for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

"This evening, up to 7,500 Phase 1c eligible individuals will receive an email from the CDC VAMS system that will allow them to log on and select an appointment," Cat Long, with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said. "RHHD continues to offer vaccine opportunities for individuals eligible in Phases 1a and 1b while entering into Phase 1c."

Phase 1c includes essential workers in the following fields:

  • Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)
  • Housing and Construction
  • Food Service
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff
  • Finance
  • Information Technology & Communication
  • Media
  • Legal Services
  • Public Safety (engineers)
  • Other Public Health Workers

“It is important that everyone who falls in one of the priority groups outlined in phases 1a-1c, including Virginians who are 65 and older, essential workers, and those 16-64 with underlying health conditions, get signed up on the state’s pre-registration list as soon as possible,” Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s COVID Vaccine Coordinator, said earlier this month.

