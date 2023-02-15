Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan & more coming to 'BEACH IT' Virginia Beach oceanfront festival in June

Aerial view of the Virginia Beach oceanfront looking south at sunset
BEACH IT! Country Music Festival Logo
beach it logo
Miranda Lambert
Brendan Mcloughlin, Miranda Lambert
Luke Bryan
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 10:43:42-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Country music fans, the artists coming to "BEACH IT!" a 3-day music festival scheduled June 23-25, has been announced.

The lineup is as follows:

Miranda Lambert
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Riley Green
Cole Swindell
Brothers Osborne
Kip Moore
Jo Dee Messina
Jameson Rodgers
Nate Smith
Hailey Whitters
Megan Moroney
Lily Rose
Alana Springsteen
Dee Jay Silver
Mackenzie Carpenter
Ashland Craft
Tyler Braden
Aaron Raitiere
Ben Burgess
Madeline Edwards
Pillbox Patti
George Birge
Erin Kinsey
Peytan Porter
Chayce Beckham

MORE WILL BE ANNOUNCED!

Nashville artist and Sandbridge native, Alana Springsteen, was at the announcement on Wednesday.

Last week, the Virginia Beach City Council approved a $1.5 million sponsorship agreement for the festival.

This is breaking news. The article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone