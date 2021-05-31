ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., in Elizabeth City are set to be held in various North Carolina cities.

The Tuesday afternoon rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E.

The groups say they want accountability following the April shooting of Brown.

Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled for 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem.

Brown's family, protesters and Brown's family attorneys say he was unjustly killed while sheriff’s deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. They have called it an "execution."

District Attorney Andrew Womble cleared the deputies, saying Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.

Below is a timeline of events that have happened since Brown's death: