Mayor calls for calm before police shooting video's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urges the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgment until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of a 13-year-old boy last month.

During a news conference before the promised release of investigation materials, including body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting Adam Toledo on March 29, Lightfoot called on people to keep calm.

Choking up at times, Lightfoot decried the city's long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to "systemic failures that we simply must fix."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it would release footage of Toledo's March 29 shooting and other materials Thursday.

Prosecutors said last week that 21-year-old Ruben Roman is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29.

Prosecutors say Roman and 13-year-old Adam Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit.

Prosecutors say Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, holding a gun, when the officer shot the 13-year-old.

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors said the gun matched the spent cartridge casings in the area where Roman was firing.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Roman's lawyer Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Roman is not responsible for Toledo’s death, noting that police allegedly recovered it from Toledo.

Roman was ordered held on a $150,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and gun possession.