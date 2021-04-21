Lawyer shifts legal fight from George Floyd to Pamela Turner

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The conviction of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges for pinning George Floyd's neck with his knee was already drawing renewed attention to the legal fight in the death of another Black American, Pamela Turner.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said Tuesday after the jury announced it had found Chauvin guilty that he would be putting on a march for justice for Black women, including Pamela Turner.

“If you was outraged when you saw the video of George Floyd got killed by the police, then you should be equally outraged when you see the video of how they killed Pam Turner, an unarmed Black woman laying down on her back that he shot in the face, in the chest, and in the stomach,” Crump said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Turner, 40, was fatally shot in 2019 by a police officer in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas, after a struggle over his stun gun.

According to The Associated Press, Turner was killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived at the complex.

A bystander captured the shooting on video.

In September 2020, Delacruz was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault by a public servant, The AP reported.

Delacruz faces five years to a life sentence if he's convicted.

Delacruz's attorney Greg Cagle said the officer was placed on administrative assignment within the Baytown Police Department, The AP reported.

Delacruz's lawyer says his client was only defending himself.

Crump is also representing Turner's family in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed on April 8.