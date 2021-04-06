Watch
Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack

AP
This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows an apartment building employee, center, closing the building's front door after a man assaulted a 65-year-old Asian American woman, Monday afternoon, March 29, 2021, a few blocks from New York's Times Square. The property developer and manager of the building wrote on Instagram that it was aware of the assault and said staff members who witnessed it were suspended pending an investigation. (Courtesy of New York Police Department via AP)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:46:22-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City apartment building workers have been fired for failing to help an Asian American woman as she was being violently attacked on the sidewalk outside.

The building's management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency and safety protocols during the March 29 attack near Times Square.

According to The Associated Press, surveillance video showed that the men didn’t check on the woman until more than a minute after the attack stopped and the assailant walked away.

The men watched as the victim repeatedly kicked and stomped, the video showed, The AP reported.

According to The AP, the video showed one of them closing the building’s door as the victim laid on the ground after the attack ended.

The doormen's union, SEIU 32BJ, confirmed that they had been fired but declined to comment further.

The union previously said they waited until the attacker walked away to check on Kari and flag down a nearby patrol car because they thought he had a knife.

The AP reported that Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes.

According to The AP, Elliot was a parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago.

Elliot is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony indictment on April 21, The AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
