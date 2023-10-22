MSU apologizes after photo of Hitler appears on scoreboard before game

Michigan State University has issued an apology after a picture of Hitler appeared on the scoreboard before the game against Michigan on Saturday night.

Photos and video posted to social media showed the photo of Hitler on the scoreboard.

The university said it came from a third-party source, and we've learned it was part of general knowledge trivia that they played before the game.

One of the questions asked where Hitler was born.

"We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future," a statement from the university said.

Carolyn Normandin, the Michigan regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, released a statement on the incident saying, “We are appalled by the use of Hitler’s image on the MSU scoreboard during a trivia game. It was disheartening and thoughtless.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

