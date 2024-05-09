Aldi lowering prices on 250 items, but is there a catch?

CINCINNATI — All of us have watched our grocery bills soar over the past four years, with $150 weekly shopping trips becoming $200 or more for many families.

And grocery inflation shows no sign of letting up. It is still up over four percent in the past year, outpacing the overall three-and-a-half percent inflation rate.

So the latest news from the discount grocery Aldi may come as a surprise.

Aldi has just announced that it is cutting prices on 250 grocery items for the summer, which will mean $100 million in savings to consumers.

The promotion runs from now until Labor Day at Aldi's 2,300 locations in the US.

What will be marked down?

In a press release, Aldi said it is cutting prices on "seasonal must-haves including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods."

For example, it lists:



Family Pack Chicken Breasts: Was $2.49, now $2.19

Park Street Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken: Was $7.49, now $6.99

Season's Choice Frozen French Fries: Was $2.79, now $2.49

Season's Choice Frozen Blueberries: Was $3.99, now $3.59

Simms Summer Sausage: Was $4.89, Now $4.19

French Baguette: Was $1.59, now $1.49

Benton's Cookie Thins: Was 2.99, now $2.69

