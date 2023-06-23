Moms for Liberty branch apologizes for using Hitler quote

An Indiana branch of Moms for Liberty was forced to apologize after using a quote from Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler in a recent newsletter.

Paige Miller, chapter leader of the Hamilton County, Indiana, branch of the group, responded to the fervor the quote caused.

"We condemn Adolf Hitler's actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology," Miller said.

The quote from Hitler said, "He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future."

The Hamilton County, Indiana, chapter has over 1,300 members in its Facebook group. The group posted an updated newsletter earlier this week without the Hitler quote.

SEE MORE: New Illinois law will defund libraries that ban content

Moms for Liberty came into prominence in early 2021 for demanding the end of mask mandates in schools during the pandemic.

Since then, the group has backed other right-wing causes, including opposing gender-affirming care and supporting school book bans.

The group has also gained favor among some GOP presidential hopes. Former President Donald Trump is listed as a speaker at its upcoming summit next weekend.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has expressed concern about the group over its anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-inclusive curriculum stances.

"Moms for Liberty is an anti-student inclusion group that presents itself as a modern parents’ rights organization that seeks to 'unify, educate, and empower parents to defend and protect their parental rights at every level of government,'" the Southern Poverty Law Center writes. The group’s website appears to align with this mission, featuring general information about the organization and its chapters, resources for parents, and links to press skewed in the group’s favor. The social media accounts and real-world activity of the national organization and its chapters reflect views and actions that are antigovernment and conspiracy propagandist, anti-LGBTQ and anti-gender identity, and anti-inclusive curriculum."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com