Jim Harbaugh banned from Michigan's final 3 regular-season games

The Big Ten Conference banned University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh from participating in games for the remainder of the regular season.

The ban is punishment for a scheme to gain "unfair advantage" over competing teams.

The university was informed on Friday that an investigation revealed a Michigan football staff member "engaged in an organized, extensive, years-long in-person advance scouting scheme that was impermissible."

The conference says the goal of the scheme was to steal signs of future opponents.

SEE MORE: Michigan football analyst resigns amid sign-stealing investigation

Connor Stalions, the football staffer at the center of the investigation, resigned last week, but his attorney said it was because the probe had become a distraction for the No. 2 ranked team.

“Connor also wants to make clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting,” attorney Brad Beckworth said in a statement to the Athletic.

While Harbaugh's ban extends to the team's remaining three regular-season games, he will be able to attend practices and other team activities.

"For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies," the Big Ten Conference said.

In response, Michigan accused the conference of rushing to judgment amid an ongoing NCAA investigation. The university plans to seek a court order t prevent the disciplinary action from going into effect.

The undefeated Wolverines are one of the favorites to win this year's national championship. They will take on No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com