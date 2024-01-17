Mega Stuff Oreo O’s and Chips Ahoy cereals are back for a limited time

There’s some exciting news for anyone who likes a little sugar to jump-start the day. Post Consumer Brand’s Mega Stuf Oreo O’s and Chips Ahoy cereals have officially returned to store shelves for a limited time.

The Mega Stuff Oreo O’s cereal combines Oreo O’s cereal, which is made with real Oreo cookies, with mini marshmallows. The combination creates the flavors of Mega Stuf Oreos, which have more creme in them.

The original Oreo O’s cereal first hit the shelves in the ’90s, but O’s cereal has returned a few times since and is currently also available alongside the Mega Stuf version.

Post Consumer Brands

$4.93 at W almart

MORE: 7 Discontinued Cereals That Deserve A Comeback

The Chips Ahoy cereal is made with tiny chocolate chip cookies, so a spoonful is like dunking your cookies into a glass of milk. Of course, they can also be eaten right out of the box.

Both cookie cereals are available at Walmart now for around $4.93 in a 16.5 or 17-ounce family-size box while supplies last.

Post Consumer Brands

$4.93 at Walmart

MORE: Kellogg’s is launching a ‘cooling’ Icee cereal

The cereals won’t be around for long, so you’ll want to stock up. Once they are gone, however, you can actually make a similar version of the Chips Ahoy! cereal pretty easily.

This viral recipe for mini chocolate chip cookie “cereal” calls for pre-made chocolate chip cookie dough. You simply chop it into small pieces, then bake the mini cookies, let them cool and crisp up and then toss them into a bowl with milk.

Not into cookies for breakfast? You can also turn pancakes into cereal by simply mixing a batch of pancake batter and then dropping very tiny pancakes onto a hot skillet.

Other dessert-inspired cereals we’ve seen over the years include Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal, Wendy’s chocolate Frosty cereal and Funfetti cereal.

If you love cookies, try one of these out! You might just end up with a new favorite breakfast item.

Mega Stuff Oreo O’s and Chips Ahoy cereals are back for a limited time originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <